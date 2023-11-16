World Cup semis: Australia ride knockout nerves, luck to set up final date with India

Can South Africa ever win a World Cup? The question will come back to haunt their fans again as Australia nearly choked this time before denying the Proteas by three wickets in a low-scoring, edge-of-the-seat thriller — reviving memories of their semi-final heartbreaks against the same rivals in 1999 and 2007.

It will be the final match-up the world wanted — India versus Australia — as all roads lead to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. While Rohit Sharma’s men looked unstoppable again in a high-scoring semi-final on Wednesday, there is a perception that if any team can stop their juggernaut, it’s got to be Australia with their enviable record in the knockout stages.

After a humdinger of a semi-final in Mumbai, the second one promised much for the 45,000-odd fans who turned up at Eden Gardens on a pleasant day for a non-India match. When South Africa rode a fighting 101 by David Miller and an invaluable 95-run partnership with Heinrich Klaasen (47) to cobble together a below-par 212, it seemed all it would take the five-time champions and eight-time finalists was to be patient while chasing on a tricky surface.