Flashback 2011: What are MS Dhoni’s men doing now?

After a gap of 12 years and two World Cups, the men in blue are one step away from what could be India’s third 50-over World Cup triumph. Memories of 2 April 2011 are inevitably at the forefront — much like it used to be about the 1983 heroes — as a buoyant India take on Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

What is the class of 2011 doing now? While Virat Kohli and Ravi Ashwin are very much in the thick of things, the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, or Virender Sehwag are also still in the public gaze.

What about the rest of them? National Herald digs into the 15-member squad:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

It was Captain Cool’s last-ball six in the final which helped India regain cricket’s biggest prize after a gap of 28 years at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Dhoni had earlier lifted the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa with a ragtag team, and followed up the 2011 success with the ICC Champions Trophy — making him the only captain to boast of all three major ICC trophies.

He called time on his international career in August 2020, but led Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League and guided them to their fifth crown earlier this season. Given the kind of send-offs he received at all the venues this year, it seemed a foregone conclusion that it was his final bow — but he has kept everyone guessing as usual.