ICC World Cup: How Jos Buttler is carrying on the Eoin Morgan legacy

Can Jos Buttler, who led England to their second T20 World Cup triumph last year, guide them to back-to-back triumphs in the 50-overs World Cup as well? While one has to wait till November 19 for an answer, there is no doubt that there could not have been a better leader to carry on Eoin Morgan’s legacy.

If Morgan is credited with masterminding the country’s revolution in white ball cricket (with a free hand from Andrew Strauss, ECB’s then Director of Cricket) during a four-year cycle between 2015 and 2019, Buttler looked the rightful heir who led by example. There are not too many cleaner strikers of the cricket ball than Buttler in the game today – and the pressure of the hot seat has in no way dented his averages.

Just ponder this: in the 50-overs format where he comes in at No.4, the soft-spoken Buttler’s impressive average of 40.67 jumped to 45.21 as a captain. In T20Is where he is the opener, his record is marginally better without the captain’s armband.