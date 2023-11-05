World Cup tickets probe: Kolkata Police seek info from BCCI chief Roger Binny
The decision to seek information from the BCCI president was reportedly taken after investigating officers questioned officials of the Cricket Association of Bengal and the online ticket marketer
Kolkata Police, which is investigating an alleged scam involving tickets to ICC World Cup 2023 matches in the city, have sent a notice to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India cricketer Roger Binny, seeking information on the process followed for the online sale of tickets.
City police sources said the decision to seek information from the BCCI president was taken after investigating officers questioned officials of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the online ticket marketing agency. It is learned that replies to the queries posed by the investigating officers have been sought from the BCCI president by 7 November.
In the notice, it has also been said that any authorised representative of the BCCI, who might even be the president himself, should present himself to Maidan police station in Kolkata with relevant documents by 7 November.
Sources said during the course of interrogation on Saturday, CAB officials denied any kind of responsibility in the matter, since the association is in no way involved with the marketing of tickets, which is being done through an online agency.
Till date, the police have arrested 22 people in connection with the matter, and seized a total of 127 tickets — all for the ongoing India-South Africa match today.
The black market issue first surfaced after the police caught an individual red-handed on the evening of 1 November, as he was trying to sell tickets for the India-South Africa match scheduled for 5 November.
Later, an individual filed a complaint with Kolkata Police, accusing the BCCI, CAB and online ticketing platform BookMyShow of promoting "black marketing" of tickets for the ODI World Cup 2023.
Meanwhile, members of the West Bengal unit of the Congress staged a protest outside Eden Gardens stadium on 3 November demanding an investigation and appropriate action in the alleged tickets scam. Among others, they raised slogans against BCCI secretary Jay Shah and the Union sports ministry.