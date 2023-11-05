World Cup tickets probe: Kolkata Police seek info from BCCI chief Roger Binny

Kolkata Police, which is investigating an alleged scam involving tickets to ICC World Cup 2023 matches in the city, have sent a notice to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India cricketer Roger Binny, seeking information on the process followed for the online sale of tickets.

City police sources said the decision to seek information from the BCCI president was taken after investigating officers questioned officials of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and the online ticket marketing agency. It is learned that replies to the queries posed by the investigating officers have been sought from the BCCI president by 7 November.

In the notice, it has also been said that any authorised representative of the BCCI, who might even be the president himself, should present himself to Maidan police station in Kolkata with relevant documents by 7 November.

Sources said during the course of interrogation on Saturday, CAB officials denied any kind of responsibility in the matter, since the association is in no way involved with the marketing of tickets, which is being done through an online agency.