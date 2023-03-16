I'd no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

"The time when my captaincy tenure was coming to an end here, I was left with no belief, to be very honest. I was gone, the tank was absolutely empty," Kohli said during his motivational speech to the RCB women's team ahead of their clash against UP Warriorz in the WPL on Wednesday.

"But that was my own perspective, that was me just an individual saying that I have seen so much of this, I can't just manage it, handle it anymore." RCB hade made it to the playoffs in the 2020 edition for the first time since 2016 season and also reached the knockouts in the next two editions.

"But the next season, new people came in, they had new ideas, there was an another opportunity. They were excited, may be as an individual I wasn't that excited. But they created the energy and we reached the playoffs three years in a row," Kohli said.