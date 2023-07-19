In Photos: Players to watch out for in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023
The USA and superstar Alex Morgan could defend their title for the second time in a row, but they're not to only ones to keep an eye on
Australia and New Zealand are set to host the 9th FIFA Women's World Cup finals, beginning Thursday, July 20. The USA and superstar Alex Morgan could defend their title for the second time in a row, but they're not to only ones to keep an eye on. Here are key players to watch out for:
