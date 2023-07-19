Sports

In Photos: Players to watch out for in FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

The USA and superstar Alex Morgan could defend their title for the second time in a row, but they're not to only ones to keep an eye on

Australia and New Zealand are set to host the 9th FIFA Women's World Cup finals, beginning Thursday, July 20. The USA and superstar Alex Morgan could defend their title for the second time in a row, but they're not to only ones to keep an eye on. Here are key players to watch out for:

Alexandra Popp, Germany (photo: DW)
Alexia Putellas, Spain (photo: DW)

Asisat Oshoala, Nigera (photo: DW)
Marta, Brazil (photo: DW)

Alex Morgan, USA (photo: DW)
Barbra Banda, Zambia (photo: DW)

Pernille Harder, Denmark (photo: DW)
Ada Hegerberg, Norway (photo: DW)

Mary Fowler, Australia (photo: DW)
Keira Walsh, England (photo: DW)

Saki Kumagai, Japan (photo: DW)

