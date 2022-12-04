IND v BAN, 1st ODI: Shakib picks fifer, Ebadot takes four wickets as Bangladesh bowl out India for 186

Rahul cashed on rare freebies from Bangladesh when he handsomely pulled a short ball from Mahmud over deep mid-wicket for six. As Mehidy offered width, Rahul was quick to sweep and loft down the ground for four and six respectively.



When Ebadot gave some width, Rahul swiftly opened the bat face to flay the cut through the off-side. Three balls later, he got his fifty in 49 balls when he slashed through backward point for a boundary.



From the other end, Washington Sundar was dropped on 12, survived a near mix-up and caught-behind dismissal on review. But he couldn't make it big as he reverse-swept straight to third man off Shakib, breaking the 60-run stand for the fifth wicket.



It was a free fall for India as Shahbaz Ahmed cut straight to Shakib, who took a good low catch at over off Ebadot. Shakib piled more misery as his sliders took out Shardul Thakur's off-stump and trapped Deepak Chahar plumb lbw in a span of four balls to complete his fifer.



Rahul tried to take India closer to 200-mark by slicing Shakib through third man for four, before lofting and flicking off Ebadot to pick six and four respectively. But the pacer had the last laugh as Rahul tried to pull off a short ball, but the extra bounce took top-edge to third man. Ebadot ended India's innings in 41.2 overs by having Siraj caught in the deep off a short ball.



Brief scores: India 186 all out in 41.2 overs (KL Rahul 73, Rohit Sharma 27; Shakib Al Hasan 5/36, Ebadot Hossain 4/47) against Bangladesh.