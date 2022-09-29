IND v SA, 1st T20I: Plan was to keep it simple, bowl in the right areas, says Arshdeep Singh

In his first T20I match at home, young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets in his very first over of the T20I series opener against South Africa at the Greenfield International Stadium, displaying magnificent swing bowling to break the back of the visitors' batting.

After setting the base for India's eight-wicket win and giving them 1-0 lead in the three-match series, Arshdeep credited simplicity in plans and bowling in right areas to bamboozle South Africa on a two-paced pitch with green tinge.

"I had thought about what to say if I get the man of the match award and got a little excited (on being eager to come and talk). In the first over DC bhai (Deepak Chahar) set the tone and we knew there was plenty of help from the surface. The plan was to keep it simple and bowl in the right areas," said Arshdeep in the post-match presentation ceremony.