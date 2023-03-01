Ind vs Aus: Australia bowl out India for 109 on Day 1 of 3rd Test

India were bowled out for 109 by Australia in the post-lunch session on the opening day of the third Test at Indore on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli made 22, while Shubman Gill scored 21.

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) and Nathan Lyon (3/35) starred with the ball for Australia on a pitch that offered vicious turn.

Brief Scores: India 1st Innings: 109 all out in 33.2 overs (Virat Kohli 22; Matthew Kuhnemann 5/16, Nathan Lyon 3/35.

India enjoys a 2-0 lead in the four-match series for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The final test is scheduled in Ahmedabad from March 9.

With inputs from PTI