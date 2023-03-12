Ind vs Aus: Kohli inches towards first test 100; India reaches 362/4 at lunch on day four

Bharat, in fact, played the best shot of the morning, a slog sweep over cow corner off Nathan Lyon for a six.



The only wicket that India lost during the session was of Ravindra Jadeja (28 off 84 balls), who failed to clear Usman Khawaja at mid-on off Todd Murphy (2/64 in 32 overs).



Kohli has put his head down during his 220-ball knock and it did allow the Australians to control the proceedings on a slow deck. The only time he got closest to hitting a boundary was a flick through mid-wicket off Cameron Green but Mitchell Starc cut it down to three runs.



He was then happy getting the occasional single and double to keep the scoreboard moving.



Bharat, who has had a wretched time with the bat in the series so far, did look way more confident on a flat track and was more assured in his defence.



He put a big stride forward to negate the little bit of turn that was on offer for the Australian spinners.



The only one who got a couple of deliveries to break back sharply was Lyon (1/99 in 49 overs).