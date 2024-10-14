Kohli still hungry for runs, no need to judge after every match: Gambhir

Replying to a specific question on Kohli, Gambhir said the master batter’s hunger for the game has stayed as strong as when he began his career in an ODI series in Sri Lanka as Gambhir's rookie teammate. "My thoughts about Virat have always been very clear. He is a world-class cricketer. He has performed for such a long time. He is as hungry as when he made his debut,’’ Gambhir said.

‘’I remember opening the batting with him when he made his debut in Sri Lanka to now, his hunger is always there. That’s what makes him a world class cricketer. I am sure he will be hungry to get runs in this series and probably moving forward to Australia as well. Once he gets into the run-scoring form, how consistent he can be. He will be looking forward to these three Tests and the series in Australia,’’ he added.

Eight Tests ahead

The head coach said Indian players are aware of the crucial stretch of the World Test Championship cycle, saying the team is looking at the home series against New Zealand and the away series in Australia as a cluster of eight Tests in a row. However, they planned to take one series at a time and focus on the Kiwis, whom he had a lot of regards for, before focusing on Down Under.

Replying to a question whether the trend of batter-dominated Test matches of the past are changing, the former India opener agreed and said time has come to change the obsession about batters. ‘’This is an age for bowlers. See, the batters set up the matches for you, but it’s the bowlers who win the matches for us irrespective of the formats,’’ the former opener added.