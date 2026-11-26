Olympics: IOC to conduct anonymous survey to gauge mood on India's bid
India pitches Ahmedabad as nodal host city, but governance concerns at IOA and crowded field of six rival bidders could complicate its bid
India makes its first presentation to the IOC Future Host Commission for the 2036 Olympics.
Ahmedabad is proposed as the nodal host city, with Gandhinagar part of a 22-venue plan.
IOC's evaluation will consider infrastructure, funding, political and public support, delivery capabilities and legacy.
The Indian delegation made its first presentation to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Future Host Commission for the 2036 Olympics virtually on Thursday, 26 November, setting the ball rolling — though there is still a long way to go. The competition is stiff, with six other countries in the race, including Germany and South Korea, both of which have experience hosting the Summer and Winter Olympics.
While it was fitting that legendary athlete P.T. Usha, outgoing president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), was part of the delegation, the recent controversy surrounding the IOA elections is understood to have been on the IOC’s radar. Usha, who has been fronting India’s bids for both the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the ambitious Olympics plan since the country expressed interest in hosting the Games in 2024, had complained to IOC president Kirsty Coventry less than two weeks ago about alleged manipulation and interference in the election of Sportspersons of Merit (SOM) to the electoral college.
The IOA elections are scheduled for 5 December, with as many as three heavyweight candidates, including Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang, in the race for the president’s post. Governance issues at the IOA have often been a source of embarrassment for India during Usha’s tenure, alongside the country’s track record of doping violations and athletes’ dismal performances at the Olympic level.
“The presentation went off well and the feedback seems positive,” insiders who were part of the 30-minute presentation, followed by a round of discussion, said.
The meeting included double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu, who heads the IOA Athletes’ Commission alongside Neeraj Chopra, as well as Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer, Gujarat sports minister Harsh Sanghavi, sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao and several other senior officials.
A nine-member commission headed by Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic attended the presentation. “The presentation covered (proposed host city) Amdavad's (current name Ahmedabad) preparedness, including sports infrastructure and the support extended by city, state, and central authorities to the IOA (Indian Olympic Association),” the commission said.
Germany, Hungary, Qatar, the Republic of Korea, South Africa and Turkiye are the other countries bidding for the 2036 Games. India has proposed Ahmedabad — which will host the next Commonwealth Games and has been securing several major sporting events alongside cricket — as the nodal host city, with Gandhinagar also part of the plan. The bid envisages 22 venues.
The presentation to the Future Host Commission is only the beginning of a long process, with a final decision expected in 2029. Interestingly, the IOC will conduct an ‘anonymous survey’ to gauge public opinion on India's bid, expected to be held in the third week of December. The findings will feed into the evaluation of India's bid in March next year, after which the strategic dialogue phase will begin.
In 2028, the final phase of the decision-making process, Targeted Dialogue, will begin, during which IOC members will receive a report from the Future Host Commission. In mid-2029, the IOC executive board will select preferred hosts to be “put forward for election by the IOC Session to become the host of the 2036 Olympic Games”.
Last month, the IOC invited all seven interested countries to present their Games projects to its Future Host Commission. The Coventry-led body said the projects would be assessed on several technical factors, including venue masterplans and athlete experience, funding strategies, political and public support, Games delivery capabilities and legacy plans to create long-term benefits for host communities.