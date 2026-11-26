India makes its first presentation to the IOC Future Host Commission for the 2036 Olympics.

Ahmedabad is proposed as the nodal host city, with Gandhinagar part of a 22-venue plan.

IOC's evaluation will consider infrastructure, funding, political and public support, delivery capabilities and legacy.

The Indian delegation made its first presentation to the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Future Host Commission for the 2036 Olympics virtually on Thursday, 26 November, setting the ball rolling — though there is still a long way to go. The competition is stiff, with six other countries in the race, including Germany and South Korea, both of which have experience hosting the Summer and Winter Olympics.

While it was fitting that legendary athlete P.T. Usha, outgoing president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), was part of the delegation, the recent controversy surrounding the IOA elections is understood to have been on the IOC’s radar. Usha, who has been fronting India’s bids for both the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the ambitious Olympics plan since the country expressed interest in hosting the Games in 2024, had complained to IOC president Kirsty Coventry less than two weeks ago about alleged manipulation and interference in the election of Sportspersons of Merit (SOM) to the electoral college.

The IOA elections are scheduled for 5 December, with as many as three heavyweight candidates, including Olympic medallist shooter Gagan Narang, in the race for the president’s post. Governance issues at the IOA have often been a source of embarrassment for India during Usha’s tenure, alongside the country’s track record of doping violations and athletes’ dismal performances at the Olympic level.

“The presentation went off well and the feedback seems positive,” insiders who were part of the 30-minute presentation, followed by a round of discussion, said.