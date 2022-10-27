India beat Netherlands by 56 runs to register second win in T20 World Cup

India defeated Netherlands by 56 runs to register their second consecutive win in the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Electing to bat, India scored 179 for 2 and then restricted Netherlands to 123 for 9.

India produced a solid batting display with Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) -- all scoring scintillating fifties.