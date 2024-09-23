India creates Chess Olympiad history with clean sweep of men’s and women’s golds

Apart from the two gold medals, the Indian players won for more yellow metals for best individual performances on their respective boards.

Gukesh and Erigaisi won gold medals on the first and third board in the open section while Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal won gold for their best performances on board three and four respectively in the women’s section.

Up against Slovenia, Gukesh was at his very best in the technical phase of the game with black pieces against Vladimir Fedoseev. Though it was a laboured victory, the 18-year-old Grandmaster was spot on with his tremendous strategic display.

Erigaisi also won with black pieces on the third board against Jan Subeli out of a surprising Centre Counter defense game.

If this was not enough, Praggnanadhaa struck form and scored a crushing victory over Anton Demchenko.

The Indian men ended with a tally of 21 points out of a possible 22in all, winning 10 matches and conceding a lone 2-2 draw against last Olympiad winner Uzbekistan.

The story of the domination was such that out of a total 44 games, the Indian team suffered just one loss when Pragganandhaa was beaten by Wesley So of USA in the penultimate round.

However, two of the remaining three musketeers, D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi and Vidit Gujrathi scored 2.5 points between them to beat the United States.

Like Praggnanandhaa, D Harika also found her form in the final round game of the women's section, winning a highly technical rook and pawns endgame against Gunay Mammadzada.

Divya Deshmukh remained the best performer in the team with another victory in the final round that took her personal tally to an awe-inspiring 9.5 points out of a possible 11.