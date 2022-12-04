India go down 4-5 to Australia in fifth hockey Test, lose series 1-4

India had lost 4-5 and 4-7 in the first two Tests before winning the next match 4-3 They lost the fourth game 1-5.



Australia were by far the better side on display as they controlled the proceedings in opening two quarters.



India, on the other hand, were slow to get off the blocks and looked tentative.



Australia wasted no time in punishing India with Wickham scoring from top of the circle with a fierce strike as early as in the second minute.



The Indians failed to put pressure on the Australian defence and hardly created any chances in the opening quarter.



Australia doubled their lead in the 17th minute and again it was Wickham.

Lachlan Sharp stole the ball in the midfield and went past a few Indian defenders to set it up for Wickham, who slotted home from a one-on-one situation with India custodian PR Sreejesh.