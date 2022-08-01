India hockey captain Savita cautions team against England's home advantage

"We have played England a few times in the recent past, so both teams know each other quite well. They have won a couple of big matches against us as well, so they're a strong team, but we have done our homework and it will be all about getting the basics right on the day. It is a crucial game in the competition and we are focused on our target," Savita said on Monday.



India and England have a storied rivalry, with one of the most memorable games being played last year at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India, led by Rani Rampal, played the tournament of their lives as they punched well above their weight, finishing fourth. Unfortunately, though, Great Britain had India's number in Tokyo.



"We are not looking too much into the past and want to put our best foot forward in the game on Tuesday. It's one game at a time for us. We have been playing an attacking style of hockey in recent years, and we would look to continue in the same fashion against England as well," Savita added.