India play out 1-1 draw against Pakistan in Men's Junior Asia Cup hockey

India played out a thrilling 1-1 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan in their third Pool A game to continue their unbeaten run in the men's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament in Salalah in Oman.

Sharda Nand Tiwari (24th minute) gave India the lead in the high-stake match on late Saturday night but it was nullified by Basharat Ali in the 44th minute.

The result means India, with seven points from three matches, stays second in Pool A behind Pakistan (same points) but are ahead on goal difference.

Japan, who beat Chinese Taipei 10-1 earlier on Saturday, are third with six points from three outings.