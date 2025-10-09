India reach badminton Worlds semis after tense victory over South Korea
Hosts triumph 44-45, 45-30, 45-33 in quarterfinal, booking semi-final spot against Indonesia and ensuring historic first medal
India defeated South Korea to reach the semi-finals and guarantee itself a maiden medal at the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships on Thursday, 9 October in a contest held in Guwahati.
The hosts emerged victorious 44–45, 45–30, 45–33 in a closely-contested quarter-final that stretched nearly three hours, marking their first-ever mixed-team medal at the BWF World Junior Championships.
The Indian squad will now face Asian U‑19 mixed team champions Indonesia in the semi-finals. Indonesia overcame Chinese Taipei 45–35, 45–35 in another quarter-final held at the National Centre of Excellence.
India’s line-up suggested a strategic reliance on singles matches to counter Korea’s strength in doubles. In the opening set, Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu lost 5–9 in boys’ doubles to Cho Hyeong Woo and Lee Hyeong Woo.
The girls’ doubles pair, Vennala K. and Reshika U., clawed back a point by edging out Cheon Hye In and Moon In Seo 10–9. Rounak Chouhan narrowed the gap further, defeating Choi Ah Seung 11–9.
However, a 4–9 setback in mixed doubles for C. Lalramsanga and Aanya Bisht against Lee and Cheon placed pressure on Unnati Hooda, who needed 15 points before her opponent Kim Han Bi reached nine. Unnati began well, leading 3–0, but Kim levelled at 6–6.
As tension mounted, Unnati strung together five consecutive points to force a 44–44 tie, only for her final serve to clip the net, leaving her visibly dejected.
India introduced changes ahead of the second set, with Lalramsanga replacing Gobburu in boys’ doubles and Vishakha Toppo stepping in for Bisht. Lalramsanga and Bhargav secured a 9–7 win over Cho and Lee, followed by Vennala and Reshika extending the lead to six points.
Maintaining control thereafter, India entered Unnati’s singles match with a nine-point cushion, which she comfortably converted into a set victory.
The decisive third set started brightly with Lalramsanga and Bhargav earning a 9–4 lead. Despite Vennala and Reshika tiring after the first ten points — allowing Cheon and Moon to turn the tables — Chouhan reversed the momentum, beating Choi 11–4 to push India five points ahead.
Lalramsanga and Bisht increased the advantage to seven before Unnati sealed the triumph with a commanding 9–4 win over Kim, sparking jubilant celebrations among the team and fans.
With PTI inputs