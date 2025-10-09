India reach badminton Worlds semis after tense victory over South Korea

India defeated South Korea to reach the semi-finals and guarantee itself a maiden medal at the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships on Thursday, 9 October in a contest held in Guwahati.

The hosts emerged victorious 44–45, 45–30, 45–33 in a closely-contested quarter-final that stretched nearly three hours, marking their first-ever mixed-team medal at the BWF World Junior Championships.

The Indian squad will now face Asian U‑19 mixed team champions Indonesia in the semi-finals. Indonesia overcame Chinese Taipei 45–35, 45–35 in another quarter-final held at the National Centre of Excellence.

India’s line-up suggested a strategic reliance on singles matches to counter Korea’s strength in doubles. In the opening set, Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu lost 5–9 in boys’ doubles to Cho Hyeong Woo and Lee Hyeong Woo.

The girls’ doubles pair, Vennala K. and Reshika U., clawed back a point by edging out Cheon Hye In and Moon In Seo 10–9. Rounak Chouhan narrowed the gap further, defeating Choi Ah Seung 11–9.