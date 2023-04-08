India rout Kyrgyz Republic again; enter AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2

The Indian women's team registered their second successive win, defeating hosts Kyrgyz Republic 4-0 at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium to seal qualification for Round 2 of the 2024 AFC Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Having defeated the hosts 5-0 in their first match earlier this week, India exerted their dominance over the Kyrgyz Republic once again, with Sandhiya Ranganathan netting a brace, and Anju Tamang and substitute Renu scoring a goal each on Friday.

The Blue Tigresses got off to a good start, and it did not take them long to get the lead as Sandhiya scored in the 18th minute, beating two defenders before tucking her shot past the rival goalkeeper.