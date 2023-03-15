Women's World Boxing: Nikhat Zareen to kickstart home challenge; mixed draw for Indians

Country's other boxers Nitu Ghanghas (48kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (52kg), Manisha Moun (57kg), Shashi Chopra (63kg), Manju Bamboriya (66kg), Shruti Yadav (70kg) and Nupur Sheoran (+81kg) will have a relatively easy path at the on-going championship, which is hosted by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) from March 15 to 26.



Besides Zareen, Sakshi, Nupur and Preeti will also be seen in action on Thursday. The world's biggest boxing event, which is being conducted in India for the record third time, will witness high-voltage action in the presence of 324 boxers, including several Olympics medallists, from 65 countries.



The biennial event will also see a massive prize pool of INR 20 crore as the boxers will compete in 12 weight categories.



Shruti replaces Sanamacha



Sanamacha Chanu has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a concussion during her training and the decision was taken after a preliminary medical examination by the team doctor, keeping in mind the long-term health and future prospects of the athlete. The reserve boxer Shruti Yadav has replaced Chanu and will represent the country in the 70kg category.

