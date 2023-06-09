India too tight in big games, need to play fearlessly to win titles: Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh reckons the current team has not shown the fearlessness that one needs to win ICC titles and fielding four seamers in the World Test Championship final was a bit "too much".

Having come short in ICC knockout games on numerous occasions since winning their last trophy in 2013, India find themselves in a hole in the WTC final against Australia.

Singh, who is in London as a commentator, observed the players become "too tight" in high pressure games and advised them not to worry about the results.

"There is nothing lacking (in terms of skills). The more you play the big games the better you get. I feel you need to play more freely in these big games. I think we have become a bit too tight. Will have to play more freely and not think about the results.