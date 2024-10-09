India tour: Trying times for Black Caps with Kane Williamson out of first Test

The Black Caps’ cup of woes seems to be spilling over ahead of their three-Test tour of India with Kane Williamson, their premier batter and former captain, set to miss the first match starting in Bengaluru from 16 October. A groin injury will force a delay in departure plans for Williamson, while the rest of the New Zealand squad leaves their shores on Friday.

It has been a trying time for the usually consistent Kiwis, the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) winners, who could not be faulted for lack of planning ahead of their demanding tour of the sub-continent. Keeping in mind that they would be playing Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and India back-to-back over September-October, their management had roped in Sri Lankan spin ace Rangana Herath and former India batting coach Vikram Rathour for their inputs, but neither move appears to have paid off so far.

Their most embarrassing hour came in the second Test in Sri Lanka's Galle, where the tourists were all out for 88 and a resurgent Lanka completed a 2-0 sweep. They will hence be landing in India on the back of four losses on the trot, apart from a rain-swept abandoned Test against Afghanistan at Noida, a ‘neutral’ venue.