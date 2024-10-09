India tour: Trying times for Black Caps with Kane Williamson out of first Test
Problems mount for tourists with a losing streak, change of captaincy and now a groin injury for the premier batter
The Black Caps’ cup of woes seems to be spilling over ahead of their three-Test tour of India with Kane Williamson, their premier batter and former captain, set to miss the first match starting in Bengaluru from 16 October. A groin injury will force a delay in departure plans for Williamson, while the rest of the New Zealand squad leaves their shores on Friday.
It has been a trying time for the usually consistent Kiwis, the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) winners, who could not be faulted for lack of planning ahead of their demanding tour of the sub-continent. Keeping in mind that they would be playing Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and India back-to-back over September-October, their management had roped in Sri Lankan spin ace Rangana Herath and former India batting coach Vikram Rathour for their inputs, but neither move appears to have paid off so far.
Their most embarrassing hour came in the second Test in Sri Lanka's Galle, where the tourists were all out for 88 and a resurgent Lanka completed a 2-0 sweep. They will hence be landing in India on the back of four losses on the trot, apart from a rain-swept abandoned Test against Afghanistan at Noida, a ‘neutral’ venue.
The task against an in-form India, against whom they have never won an away series and lost 1-0 during the 2021 trip, will be even tougher, with arguably their best batter against spin set to miss the opening Test.
Best after Crowe
Williamson, arugably the best batter for New Zealand in the post-Martin Crowe era with 32 Test centuries, experienced a groin discomfort during the second Test in Galle and will require a period of rehabilitation. ‘’The advice we’'ve received is that the best course of action is for Kane to rest and rehabilitate now rather than risk aggravating the injury,’’ said national selector Sam Wells.
Speaking to New Zealand Cricket media, Wells said: ‘’We’re hopeful that if the rehabilitation goes to plan, Kane will be available for the latter part of the tour. While it’s obviously disappointing to not have Kane available from the start of the tour, it provides an opportunity for someone else to play a role in an important series.’’
While Williamson’s current form had been a matter of concern, his wealth of experience of playing in Indian conditions — both in New Zealand colours as well as in the IPL — makes him a key go-to person. The humiliating defeat against Sri Lanka saw captain and senior paceman Tim Southee step down, handing over the reins to opening batter Tom Latham.
Uncapped Auckland Aces batter Mark Chapman will join the squad as cover for Williamson. A mainstay of the Black Caps whiteball set-up for sometime now, Chapman averages 41.9 in first class cricket with six centuries, including 114 for New Zealand A against India A at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in 2020.
"We believe Mark is one of our best players of spin and has a proven track-record in the sub-continent,” said Wells. “Mark has displayed an ability to play spin proactively in the international arena, and combined with his excellent first-class record, we see him as someone who can succeed in the type of conditions we expect to encounter in India.”
Allrounder Michael Bracewell will, meanwhile, be available for the first Test in Bengaluru but he would return home after the match to attend the birth of his second child. India-born leg-spinner Ish Sodhi will fly in to replace him for the balance of the series in Pune and Mumbai. The other players remain the same as those that played in the series against Sri Lanka.
Black Caps squad: Tom Latham (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell (first Test only), Mark Chapman*; Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi (second and third Tests only), Tim Southee, Kane Williamson, Will Young.
