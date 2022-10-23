India versus Pakistan: Clash of the Titans

"All roads lead to Rome" is what one will encounter on October 23, 2022, when India take on Pakistan in the T20 World Cup. The city in question will be Melbourne in Australia, where thousands of Asians will throng the stadium and millions of eyeballs will be following it too.

A clash between the two giant Asian cricket-playing countries at a World Cup venue arouses passion, not only on the field but also off it.

Cricket fever engulfs the huge following of both the nations and winning is all that matters finally.