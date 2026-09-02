Brazil match: Anticipation rises as first batch of online tickets goes on sale

'The wait is over. See you at India vs Brazil,' announced the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on social media as the first round of online ticket sales for the marquee 3 October Kolkata match got underway on Wednesday.

The good news for football buffs was that clusters of the cheapest tickets were available between Rs 999 and Rs 1,500, while there are a host of denominations for the ‘early birds’. The most expensive tickets are priced at Rs 15,000.

The Blue Tigers will also host Panama in the first of three international friendlies during the FIFA window, in Bengaluru on 26 September, followed by perennial favourites Brazil in Kolkata and then former world champions Uruguay here on 6 October. District by Zomato is the ticketing partner of the AIFF for the three-match window.

Anticipation in the football city is only expected to rise now that ticket prices have been announced. Tickets will be sold in three phases, with dynamic pricing. Meanwhile, the sports management company responsible for getting the glamour boys of world football in the Indian sub-continent cleared the air on the buzz that Brazil may be having a pit stop at Dhaka before arriving in Kolkata.

Answering to a query, Anuj Kichlu, Director & CEO of South Asia for the Madrid-headquartered company Best-of-You said: ''Kolkata will be Brazil's only stop in south Asia. They will be availing the adjacent practice facilities at Salt Lake Stadium, venue of the game which is expected to be choc-a-bloc.''

Meanwhile, former India captain Jo Paul Ancheri, one of Kerala’s more versatile footballers, has joined the chorus of former stars urging the Indian squad to give their best in the big game.

“First of all, be mentally prepared. When an opportunity like playing against Brazil comes, give 100%, work hard and challenge without fear. You have nothing to lose but everything to gain,” said Ancheri, who struck fear into the hearts of rivals alongside I.M. Vijayan in the 1990s.