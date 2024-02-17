India vs England: Another day, another ton as Yashasvi wins a big fan in KP

80, 15, 209, 17, 10 & 104 retired hurt — talk about a dream Test series. Like the one Yashasvi Jaiswal is having against England at home. The young opener shifted gears in time to reach his second century of the series, his third in seven Tests, as India wrested the initiative from Ben Stokes & Co. by swelling the overall lead to 322 runs at the end of the third day of the third Test at Rajkot.

With the series poised at 1-1 and England having to bat last, the scales are tilted somewhat in favour of India, but then they will be without the leader of their spin pack in Ravi Ashwin. The latter, who kept his date with 500 Test wickets on Friday to become only the ninth bowler in history to do so, pulled out of the third Test due to a family emergency on Friday night, which was later clarified by a senior BCCI official as his mother’s illness.

Meanwhile, Yashavi continued from where he had left off in Vizag, the confidence and poise in his third Test century winning him an important admirer in England batting legend Kevin Pietersen. KP endorsed on his X handle: ‘’I don’t see a single weakness in Jaiswal’s game in Indian conditions,’’ while he felt that the 22-year-old’s greatest challenge will be to replicate this feat abroad.