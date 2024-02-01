India vs England: Rohit Sharma has a lot on his plate in scenic Vizag

The calming effect of the sea in Vizag may provide a welcome change of setting for both hosts India and England, but it can hardly distract Rohit Sharma, who has too much on his plate ahead of the second Test. A humiliating loss in Hyderabad, the uncertainty over the availability of Virat Kohli and injuries to two key players — K.L. Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja — have truly compounded his woes.

Add to this the abysmal form of Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer over the last 10 Test matches, something which can really put a spanner in the works as the hosts seek to bounce back in the series. There are four Tests still to go despite the 1-0 score line, and India did turn things around against England after a defeat in the first Test in the 2021 series, but youngsters Ollie Pope and debutant Tom Hartley seem to have dented India's confidence.

Stumper K.S. Bharat, who addressed India’s press conference on the eve of the Test instead of Rohit Sharma or coach Rahul Dravid, struck a positive note, however. ‘’We are good at bouncing back after losing the first Test, so as a team we’re looking to do well. England won in Hyderabad. Pope played well, and some of the sweeps and reverse sweeps their guys played were impressive. Credit where it’s due. They deserved to win. But like I said, we have bounced back previously as well so yeah, looking forward to this next challenge,’’ Bharat said.