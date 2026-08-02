India’s boxing golden era: Seven golds seal historic Commonwealth Games triumph
World champion Jaismine Lamboria defeats defending champion Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland in a thrilling women’s 57kg final
India’s boxers scripted a golden chapter at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, storming to a record-breaking seven gold medals and finishing at the top of the boxing medal table for the first time in history.
The Indian boxing contingent walked away from the SEC Centre with a remarkable haul of 10 medals — seven gold and three silver — marking the country’s greatest-ever performance in the sport at the Games. No nation had previously won more than six boxing gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games.
The golden march began with a spectacular display from world champion Jaismine Lamboria, who defeated defending champion Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland in a thrilling women’s 57kg final. In a contest decided by fine margins, Jaismine edged the opening round on a 3-2 split before taking complete control in the second. Her composure and defensive discipline in the final round sealed a memorable victory and her maiden Commonwealth Games gold, four years after claiming bronze in Birmingham.
“In the ring we fight for our country, but outside the ring we are friends,” Jaismine said after her triumph, dedicating the medal to India.
Walsh, who became the first boxer to win four Commonwealth medals with her silver, praised the Indian champion’s talent and style, calling the final a meeting between two of the best fighters in the division.
India’s women boxers continued their dominance as Sakshi Chaudhary defeated England’s Ruby White in the women’s 51kg final, while Asian champion Preeti Pawar added a Commonwealth gold to her growing list of achievements with victory over Canada’s Scarlett Delgado in the 54kg final.
The golden streak continued through Priya Ghanghas in the women’s 60kg category and Arundhati Choudhary in the women’s 70kg division, giving India a historic five gold medals in women’s boxing.
The men’s squad also delivered moments of glory, with Sachin Siwach winning the 60kg title and Ankush Panghal claiming gold in the 80kg category to strengthen India’s dominance in the ring.
However, India’s campaign ended with a silver medal in the men’s 90+kg final, where Narender fell to England’s Damar Thomas by a unanimous 5-0 decision. Despite the setback, Narender’s podium finish completed India’s extraordinary boxing tally of 10 medals.
Australia’s Jye Dixon experienced an emotional night after defeating India’s Jadumani Singh Mandengbam in the men’s 55kg final. Overcome with emotion during the medal ceremony, Dixon described his victory as the “best feeling ever” after battling self-doubt and pressure.
Australia also celebrated another triumph through Emma-Sue Greentree, who secured a split-decision victory over India’s 2023 world champion Lovlina Borgohain in the women’s 75kg final.
England finished with four boxing gold medals, while Northern Ireland’s Jon McConnell claimed the men’s 70kg title after overcoming Wales’ Orlando Holley-Sotomi in a closely fought final.
With seven golds, three silvers and a place in Commonwealth Games history secured, India’s boxers delivered a performance that will be remembered as a defining moment for the nation’s sporting journey.
With media inputs