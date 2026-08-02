India’s boxing golden era: Seven golds seal historic Commonwealth Games triumph

India’s boxers scripted a golden chapter at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, storming to a record-breaking seven gold medals and finishing at the top of the boxing medal table for the first time in history.

The Indian boxing contingent walked away from the SEC Centre with a remarkable haul of 10 medals — seven gold and three silver — marking the country’s greatest-ever performance in the sport at the Games. No nation had previously won more than six boxing gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games.

The golden march began with a spectacular display from world champion Jaismine Lamboria, who defeated defending champion Michaela Walsh of Northern Ireland in a thrilling women’s 57kg final. In a contest decided by fine margins, Jaismine edged the opening round on a 3-2 split before taking complete control in the second. Her composure and defensive discipline in the final round sealed a memorable victory and her maiden Commonwealth Games gold, four years after claiming bronze in Birmingham.

“In the ring we fight for our country, but outside the ring we are friends,” Jaismine said after her triumph, dedicating the medal to India.

Walsh, who became the first boxer to win four Commonwealth medals with her silver, praised the Indian champion’s talent and style, calling the final a meeting between two of the best fighters in the division.