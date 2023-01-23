India writes to BWF to host Sudirman Cup, Junior Worlds

Mishra said that India has also expressed its eagerness to host the Junior World Championships.



"We have also expressed our interest for the Junior world championship, which was allotted to the USA but they have now backed out. India has expressed interest but we are yet to hear back from BWF.



"However, if we get Sudirman Cup then we may have to wait for another cycle for the world junior championship."



Honolulu was awarded the rights to host the World Junior Championships in November 2018.



India's S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian claimed a silver medal at the World Junior Championships in Santander, Spain in October last year.