Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen wins gold medal at Women's World Championship
Nikhat Zareen
India's Nikhat Zareen won the gold medal in the 52kg category at the Women's World Championship with a win over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the fly-weight final in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday.
She thus became only the fifth Indian women's boxer after Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny RL and Lekha KC to win a gold at the World Championships.
Zareen (25) is a former junior youth world champion.
The judges scored the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in the Indian's favour.
This was India's first gold medal in boxing since Mary Kom won it in 2018.
