Praggnanandhaa clinches first classical chess win over world No.1 Carlsen

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa claimed his maiden classical game victory over world number one Magnus Carlsen to take the sole lead in the Norway Chess tournament.

The 18-year-old Indian, who has beaten Carlsen in the rapid/exhibition games quite a few times, took the leader's position with 5.5 points after three rounds.

Praggnanandhaa was playing with white pieces and his victory pushed home favourite Carlsen to the fifth spot in the points table.

Classical chess, also known as slow chess, allows players significant amount of time to make their moves, usually at least one hour.