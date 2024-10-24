Indian hockey team beats world champions Germany, but loses series

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh scored a brace each to hand India a 5–3 win over world champions Germany in the second hockey Test but the hosts lost the two-match series via shoot-out at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi, on 24 October, Thursday.

Elian Mazkour (7th, 57th minutes) scored twice for Germany, who took the early lead, while Henrik Mertgens (60th) was the other goal getter for the visitors.

But India turned the table in the second half, with goals from Sukhjeet Singh (34th and 48th), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (42nd and 43rd) and Abhishek (45th) to level the two-match series.

Germany had won the first Test 2-0 on Wednesday, 23 October.

In the shoot-out, which India lost 1-3, Harmanpreet, Abhishek and Mohammed Raheel missed while Aditya was the lone scorer.

India custodian Krishan Bahadur Pathak made two fine saves, but couldn't save his side from losing in the shoot-out.

The Indians started on the front foot and created early chances but failed to breach the German defence.