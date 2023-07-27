Indian men's and women's football teams get exemption from Sports Ministry to participate in Asian Games 2023

The Sports Ministry on Wednesday gave an exemption to Indian men's and women's football teams, allowing them to participate in the upcoming Asian Games, which will be held in Hangzhou, China from September 23.

The development comes weeks after it was reported that the football teams will not be taking part in the continental event as per the existing criterion of the sports ministry.

The sports ministry's rule states that in team sports, only those in the top eight will get the nod and Indian national football men’s and women’s teams are currently ranked 18th and 11th respectively.