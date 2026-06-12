Indian shooting loses a legend: Jaspal Rana dies at 49

Indian shooting stalwart Jaspal Rana, the Asian Games gold medallist who later shaped a generation of champions as a coach, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 49, leaving the sport mourning one of its most influential figures.

According to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Rana breathed his last at a Delhi hospital after recently undergoing a medical procedure.

Rana had reportedly fallen ill during the Indian contingent's return journey from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. Upon landing in New Delhi, he was rushed to hospital, where doctors performed a procedure to insert a stent. Despite medical efforts, the decorated shooter-coach succumbed on Thursday night.

A towering figure in Indian shooting, Rana first earned national acclaim through his exploits on the range, winning multiple international medals, including an Asian Games gold, before reinventing himself as one of the country's most successful coaches.