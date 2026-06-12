Indian shooting loses a legend: Jaspal Rana dies at 49
According to NRAI, Rana breathed his last at a Delhi hospital after recently undergoing a medical procedure
Indian shooting stalwart Jaspal Rana, the Asian Games gold medallist who later shaped a generation of champions as a coach, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 49, leaving the sport mourning one of its most influential figures.
According to National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Rana breathed his last at a Delhi hospital after recently undergoing a medical procedure.
Rana had reportedly fallen ill during the Indian contingent's return journey from the ISSF World Cup in Munich, Germany. Upon landing in New Delhi, he was rushed to hospital, where doctors performed a procedure to insert a stent. Despite medical efforts, the decorated shooter-coach succumbed on Thursday night.
A towering figure in Indian shooting, Rana first earned national acclaim through his exploits on the range, winning multiple international medals, including an Asian Games gold, before reinventing himself as one of the country's most successful coaches.
His greatest coaching triumph came at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he guided Indian pistol ace Manu Bhaker to a historic double bronze-medal finish, a feat that cemented his reputation as one of the sharpest minds in the sport.
Over the past decade, Rana played a pivotal role in nurturing India's next generation of shooting stars. As junior national coach from 2012 onwards, he mentored several young talents, including Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary, Anish Bhanwala and Chinki Yadav, helping transform India into a global force in pistol shooting.
Known for his meticulous approach, Rana introduced training systems designed to mirror the pressure and intensity of Olympic competition, earning widespread respect among athletes and administrators alike.
In recognition of his contribution to Indian sport, the government conferred upon him the prestigious Dronacharya Award in 2020.
Rana was serving as the high-performance coach for India's pistol shooters, a role he formally assumed after being appointed by the NRAI in February 2025 for the 25m pistol discipline.
His death marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian shooting — a journey that began with medals and records and evolved into a legacy built on mentorship, excellence and the success of countless athletes he inspired.
From champion marksman to master coach, Jaspal Rana's impact on Indian shooting will endure long after the final shot has been fired.
With PTI inputs