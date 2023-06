India's Kiran George Moves To Quarters, Ashmita Chaliha Bows Out Of Thailand Open

India's Kiran George continued his good run as he cruised into the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament, beating world number 26 China's Weng Hong Yang in straight games in Bangkok on Thursday.

Kiran, the world number 59, took 39 minutes to beat his higher ranked Chinese opponent 21-11, 21-19 in the men's singles round of 16 clash.

It is the first time that Kiran has reached the quarterfinal at a BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

The 2022 Odisha Open winner will face the winner of the match between Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong and Toma Junior Popov of France in last eight clash on Friday.