India's Nitu, Saweety strike historic gold at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships

The 22-year-old pugilist from Bhiwani started off bout energetically by landing a quick flurry of punches on the Mongolian and showcased a brilliant combination of relentless attack and resolute defence to seal the win by unanimous decision.



"I am very happy after winning the gold medal. I fell short in my quest for the gold last year so we worked on the mistakes and won it this time round in front of the home support. Having discussed with my coaches yesterday I had decided to be aggressive since the first round today to get the scores in my favour. I have been working hard for many years and this medal means a lot to me," said Nitu after her bout.



Competing in her second World Championships final, Saweety faced a tough challenge against the 2018 World Champion Wang Lina. However, the Indian made use of her high technical ability and strength throughout the bout to impressively overpower her opponent in the closely contested bout.