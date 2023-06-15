Indonesia Open: Srikanth, Prannoy enter quarters, Sindhu exits

Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy registered straight game wins to advance to the men's singles quarterfinals, but it was curtains for double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu at the Indonesia Open World Tour Super 1000 event in Jakarta on Thursday.

Taking the court first, Srikanth used his vast experience to quell the challenge of Lakshya Sen 21-17 22-20 in an all-Indian second round duel.

It was a hard-fought battle between the two Indians but Srikanth bagged the crucial moments with his calmness and experience to prevail over Lakshya in the match that lasted 45 minutes.

The win ensured Srikanth's dominance over his younger countrymate as he took his head-to-head record to 3-0 over Lakshya.