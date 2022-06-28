Int'l javelin throw player Maria Khalkho battles financial crisis, illness

The 64-year-old former athelete does not even receive old age pension. The doctors have advised Maria to drink milk, eat eggs and nutritious food, but when she can't afford two square meals a day, then how will she buy nutritious food?



Every month more than Rs 4,000 is spent on medicines only. Since the onset of the lung disease, Maria reels under a debt of more than Rs 1 lakh.



Since her childhood, Maria wanted to become an athlete. In 1974, when she was a student of class 8, she won a gold medal in the national-level javelin meet. She also won the gold medal in javelin throw at the All India Rural Summit.



In 1975, she won the gold medal in national school competition held in Manipur. In 1975-76, when the International Javelin Meet was organised in Jalandhar, Maria again won a gold medal. In 1976-77 too, she proved her mettle in many national and regional competitions.