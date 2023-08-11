IOA appoints veteran sports journalist G Rajaraman as press attache for Asian Games
The quadrennial extravaganza will be held from September 23 to October 8 in the Chinese city where India will be sending its biggest-ever contingent
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday appointed veteran sports journalist G Rajaraman as the contingent's press attache for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Commenting on the appointment, IOA president PT Usha said in a press release: "His appointment reinforces our commitment to ensuring a seamless communication experience for the Indian contingent and the media during the Games.
"His vast experience will undeniably enhance the representation and visibility of Indian athletes at this prestigious event." .
She added, "We thank each applicant who showed interest in this role and appreciate their commitment to sports journalism."
Published: 11 Aug 2023, 2:05 PM