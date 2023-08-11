IOA appoints veteran sports journalist G Rajaraman as press attache for Asian Games

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday appointed veteran sports journalist G Rajaraman as the contingent's press attache for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The quadrennial extravaganza will be held from September 23 to October 8 in the Chinese city where India will be sending its biggest-ever contingent.

Commenting on the appointment, IOA president PT Usha said in a press release: "His appointment reinforces our commitment to ensuring a seamless communication experience for the Indian contingent and the media during the Games.