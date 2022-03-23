IPL 2022: Moeen Ali likely to miss CSK's opener against KKR; Suryakumar may miss MI's first match

If the left-hander fails to make it, CSK could hand an IPL debut to New Zealand batter Devon Conway and pair him up with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Robin Uthappa in the top order. However, the MS Dhoni-led side will likely feel the pinch in their first match, considering Moeen's off-spin would have been handy against Knight Riders' trio of left-handers: Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine.



Notably, Moeen played a key role in the side winning their fourth IPL title last year. He was the third-highest scorer for Super Kings in 2021, hitting 357 runs in 15 innings at an average of 25.50 and strike rate of 137.30.



Meanwhile, another stylish batter Suryakumar Yadav is also set to miss Mumbai Indians' opening match of the IPL 2022, which will be against Delhi Capitals on March 27.



The 31-year-old, who picked up a hairline fracture on his thumb on February 22 in the final match of the T20 series against West Indies, is yet to be released by the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where he has been in rehab for the past few weeks.