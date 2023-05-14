IPL 2023: Lucknow may wear Mohun Bagan colours against KKR at Eden

It may be a tough call for spectators at the Eden Gardens: Who to root for during the Kolkata Knight Riders' last league match of the IPL 2023 against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 20 (Saturday)?

Because the LSG are expected to be take the field in the colours of Mohun Bagan, the century-old football powerhouse of the city, both having the same owners now.

The RP–Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owns the Lucknow franchise, has sought permission from the IPL governing council to wear the famous maroon-and-green colours of Mohun Bagan on their shirts as a one-off move.

The Mohun Bagan Super Giants (as the club has been rechristened), which won the prestigious Indian Super League for the 2022–23 season a few months back, enjoys a strong emotional connect with sports fans in the city—to the point the LSG move may actually split the IPL loyalty base!