IPL 2023: Lucknow may wear Mohun Bagan colours against KKR at Eden
The Super Giants are looking to celebrate their Kolkata football-club brothers in the iconic green-and-maroon colours. Also: a new LSG Academy is coming up in Greater Noida
It may be a tough call for spectators at the Eden Gardens: Who to root for during the Kolkata Knight Riders' last league match of the IPL 2023 against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 20 (Saturday)?
Because the LSG are expected to be take the field in the colours of Mohun Bagan, the century-old football powerhouse of the city, both having the same owners now.
The RP–Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owns the Lucknow franchise, has sought permission from the IPL governing council to wear the famous maroon-and-green colours of Mohun Bagan on their shirts as a one-off move.
The Mohun Bagan Super Giants (as the club has been rechristened), which won the prestigious Indian Super League for the 2022–23 season a few months back, enjoys a strong emotional connect with sports fans in the city—to the point the LSG move may actually split the IPL loyalty base!
While an official announcement is expected mid-week, sources in the LSG camp have confirmed that the management has requested permission to wear a different colour to celebrate their footballing outfit's success—a move which could be a masterstroke.
Apart from the IPL and ISL teams, the RP–Sanjiv Goenka conglomerate also owns South Africa T20 League’s Durban Giants.
There are precedents of IPL franchises wearing different colours, subject to permission from the Broad of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to champion any social causes. The Gujarat Titans, the reigning champions, will be wearing lavender during their Monday game to support a cancer awareness programme, for instance. Still, the proposal from the LSG will be something of novelty for the BCCI.
Meanwhile, the LSG management has taken their first step towards grooming grassroots talents in Uttar Pradesh when they announced the launch of the first Lucknow Super Giants Academy in Greater Noida on Friday. The initiative is being launched with UK-based cricket education firm CricFit Sport (CFS), which will provide aspiring cricketers with professional coaching.
The academy is open to boys and girls of seven years and above, and also to adults looking to improve their game for local or recreational tournaments. The star-studded coaching line-up of the LSG—global mentor Gautam Gambhir, head coach Andy Flower, assistant coach Vijay Dahiya, bolwing coach Morne Morkel, fielding coach Jonty Rhodes and spin bowling consultant Pravin Tambe—will be working closely with the new coaches at the academy too.
LSG CEO Col (Retd) Vinod Bisht said in a press release: 'A huge part of our long-term vision for the Super Giants is to nurture and develop cricket talent across the length and breadth of Uttar Pradesh, and eventually across the country. We’re looking to bring global best practices in cricket coaching to this and our other academies in future.'