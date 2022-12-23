IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Mayank Agarwal has leadership qualities, says coach Brian Lara

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara on Friday was non-committal on opener Mayank Agarwal being appointed as captain of the side after the 2016 IPL champions roped in the former Punjab Kings skipper during IPL 2023 mini player auction.



Agarwal's promotion to leadership in IPL 2022 didn't lead to a truckload of runs with the bat as he scored just 196 runs in 13 matches at an average of 16.33, as Punjab ended the season at sixth place in the ten-team points table. In November, Agarwal was released by the side after Shikhar Dhawan was announced as new Punjab Kings captain.



"I think that's unfair to say. We have got a couple of senior players around the squad already. Personally, I think he has leadership qualities, but so do have other players in the squad. That is a decision we haven't taken as yet and with the auction not being over, we are not sure yet of the remaining players we will have," said Lara in a press conference during the first break in the auction happening in Kochi.