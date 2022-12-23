IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Sam Curran becomes costliest buy, fetches Rs 18.5 crore bid from Punjab Kings

Englands left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday became the most expensive signing in history of Indian Premier League (IPL) with Punjab Kings shelling out a whopping INR 18.50 crores at the IPL 2023 mini player auction.



Curran's signing amount surpassed the INR 16.25 crores that Rajasthan Royals paid for all-rounder Chris Morris at the 2021 player auction. At Punjab, he will now join his England compatriots Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone.

An intense bidding followed for Curran with Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings raising their paddles frenetically to secure the services of T20 World Cup player-of-the tournament.