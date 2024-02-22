IPL 2024: CSK to take on RCB on 22 March to set the ball rolling

‘’Subsequently, the BCCI will work in tandem with local authorities to finalise the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the polling dates,’’ it added.

In an earlier interview, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had said after conducting the entire 2019 edition in India despite it being an election year, they were confident of keeping the IPL in India instead of shifting the marquee event overseas. There was only once occasion when the 2009 edition was shifted to South Africa owing to elections, while the 2014 edition was partially held in the UAE.

It was during the Covid-19 pandemic that the BCCI shifted the entire IPL to UAE in 2020 and then again the second leg of the 2021 edition owing to a surge of cases in India. Considering the T20 World Cup begins within days of the IPL’s conclusion, the final is likely to be held on 26 May.

The first IPL weekend will feature two double headers, beginning with Punjab Kings hosting Delhi Capitals on Saturday afternoon, and Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in the evening. On Sunday (24 March), the action will shift to Jaipur where home team Rajasthan Royals will face Lucknow Super Giants. The same evening will witness the home team Gujarat Titans, 2022 champions and finalists in the last season, going head-to-head with five-time winners Mumbai Indians.

Delhi Capitals, who have chosen to play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam, will first host CSK on Sunday (31 March) in the port city and then face KKR at the same venue on Wednesday (3 April).

IPL 2024 schedule - 22 March to 7 April

22 March - CSK vs RCB in Chennai

23 March - PBKS vs DC in Mullanpur

23 March - KKR vs SRH in Kolkata

24 March - RR vs LSG in Jaipur

24 March - GT vs MI in Ahmedabad

25 March - RCB vs PBKS in Bengaluru

26 March - CSK vs GT in Chennai

27 March - SRH vs MI in Hyderabad

28 March - RR vs DC in Jaipur

29 March - RCB vs KKR in Bengaluru

30 March - LSG vs PBKS in Lucknow

31 March - GT vs SRH in Ahmedabad

31 March - DC vs CSK in Visakhapatnam

1 April - MI vs RR in Mumbai

2 April - RCB vs LSG in Bengaluru

3 April - DC vs KKR in Visakhapatnam

4 April - GT vs PBKS in Ahmedabad

5 April - SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad

6 April - RR vs RCB in Jaipur

7 April - MI vs DC in Mumbai

7 April - LSG vs GT in Lucknow