IPL 2024: CSK to take on RCB on 22 March to set the ball rolling
Waiting for Lok Sabha election dates, BCCI announces IPL fixtures for first two weeks
A marquee clash between reigning champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai will set the IPL 2024 ball rolling on 22 March. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), which is working around the dates of the Lok Sabha elections to host the entire tournament in India, has hence released the schedule for the first two weeks, during which 21 matches will be played across 10 cities, with each team playing a minimum of three matches and a maximum of five.
The dates of the elections, scheduled to be held in April-May, are yet to be announced. ‘’As in the past, the BCCI will work closely with government and security agencies, following all necessary protocols and advisories related to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in India. Once the dates for the 18th Lok Sabha elections are announced, the board will review and address any issues pertaining to the schedule of the first two weeks,’’ a BCCI press release said.
‘’Subsequently, the BCCI will work in tandem with local authorities to finalise the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the polling dates,’’ it added.
In an earlier interview, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal had said after conducting the entire 2019 edition in India despite it being an election year, they were confident of keeping the IPL in India instead of shifting the marquee event overseas. There was only once occasion when the 2009 edition was shifted to South Africa owing to elections, while the 2014 edition was partially held in the UAE.
It was during the Covid-19 pandemic that the BCCI shifted the entire IPL to UAE in 2020 and then again the second leg of the 2021 edition owing to a surge of cases in India. Considering the T20 World Cup begins within days of the IPL’s conclusion, the final is likely to be held on 26 May.
The first IPL weekend will feature two double headers, beginning with Punjab Kings hosting Delhi Capitals on Saturday afternoon, and Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in the evening. On Sunday (24 March), the action will shift to Jaipur where home team Rajasthan Royals will face Lucknow Super Giants. The same evening will witness the home team Gujarat Titans, 2022 champions and finalists in the last season, going head-to-head with five-time winners Mumbai Indians.
Delhi Capitals, who have chosen to play their first two home matches in Visakhapatnam, will first host CSK on Sunday (31 March) in the port city and then face KKR at the same venue on Wednesday (3 April).
IPL 2024 schedule - 22 March to 7 April
22 March - CSK vs RCB in Chennai
23 March - PBKS vs DC in Mullanpur
23 March - KKR vs SRH in Kolkata
24 March - RR vs LSG in Jaipur
24 March - GT vs MI in Ahmedabad
25 March - RCB vs PBKS in Bengaluru
26 March - CSK vs GT in Chennai
27 March - SRH vs MI in Hyderabad
28 March - RR vs DC in Jaipur
29 March - RCB vs KKR in Bengaluru
30 March - LSG vs PBKS in Lucknow
31 March - GT vs SRH in Ahmedabad
31 March - DC vs CSK in Visakhapatnam
1 April - MI vs RR in Mumbai
2 April - RCB vs LSG in Bengaluru
3 April - DC vs KKR in Visakhapatnam
4 April - GT vs PBKS in Ahmedabad
5 April - SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad
6 April - RR vs RCB in Jaipur
7 April - MI vs DC in Mumbai
7 April - LSG vs GT in Lucknow
