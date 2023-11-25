IPL 2024: Dhoni to be at the helm of Chennai Super Kings one more time

The IPL 2024 is set to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the legendary Chennai Super Kings captain, in action as a captain-player one more time – fitness permitting.

As the deadline for the IPL franchises for retention and release of players expires on Sunday afternoon, the CSK management is banking on the former Indian captain to take key calls on this front – namely the decision on England’s talismanic allrounder Ben Stokes.

"Dhoni is definitely in our scheme of things as the captain-player. We have referred the decision on Stokes to him as the latter has made himself unavailable for next season to manage his workload – a decision which we respect fully," Kasi Viswanathan, the long serving CEO of the five-time champions, told National Herald.

Chennai, arguably one of the most supported teams in the 10-team league, humbled Gujarat Titans in the final earlier this year to claim their fifth crown to emulate Mumbai Indians.

The confirmation on Thala (leader) will be music for the ears of CSK fans, for whom the last season augured as the curtain call for the 42-year-old icon.