IPL 2024: Dubai rock concert venue to host auction, but who has the heaviest purse?

A mini-auction of the IPL is a regulation affair but this time around, the one for the 2024 season on Tuesday brings its own share of drama with it. If the historic trading of Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians has added an extra edge to the coming league season, it’s also the first time that an auction rather than the action itself has moved overseas.

Coca Cola Arena, the cavernous venue in the City Walk area of Dubai better known for its mega rock concerts, will see the 10 franchises locked in a battle for 77 slots available from 333 players going under the hammer. With a lesser pool of players, the mini auction has often seen teams break the bank to fill a particular slot — the most conspicuous example being South African allrounder Chris Morris, who became the most expensive player in IPL history when Rajasthan Royals forked out Rs 16.25 crore for IPL 2021.

The UAE, meanwhile, is no stranger to IPL, with the three emirates of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah hosting a full edition at the peak of Covid in 2020 and two legs in 2014, and then again in 2021. Asked if shifting the auction to Dubai could be a possible precursor to part of the event moving there in 2024, the year of Lok Sabha elections, IPL bosses dismissed any such plans.