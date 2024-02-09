IPL 2024: Is Rishabh Pant likely to come back only as a batter for now?

The moment of truth regarding Rishabh Pant’s comeback into competitive cricket is nearing with the IPL 2024 now barely six weeks away. While the dasher, who is currently undergoing his rehab in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, sounds upbeat on the social media – there is a major question mark over him resuming his wicketkeeping duties anytime soon.

While there has been a discreet silence from people in the know, the possibility of Pant keeping wickets after the ligament reconstruction surgeries on the back of his life-threatening car accident on 30 December, 2022 looks slim as of now. With the IPL introducing the Impact Player rule from 2023 season, Pant could well be seen purely as a batter or Impact Player to start with – if Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting’s comments are anything to go by.

‘’You would have seen all the social media stuff, he’s up and about and running well. But in saying that we’re only six weeks away from the first game as well. So we’re not sure if we’ll get wicketkeeping out of him this year,’’ Ponting was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

When asked how feasible is it to return to his core duties soon, which involves squatting and getting up with every delivery, former Indian stumper and TV pundit Deep Dasgupta was cautiously optimistic. ‘’While I don’t remember any such precedent in cricket, Pant has been taken to the best hands in this field who specialise in such reconstruction. The only sport in which I recall such things have happened is basketball, where the likes of legendary Kobe Bryant and a few others have made comebacks,’’ he said in a telephonic chat with National Herald.