IPL 2024: No fuss as Dhoni’s succession plan kicks in at Chennai Super Kings

There was a buzz that Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the talismanic captain who helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win five IPL (Indian Premier League) titles to create his own legacy, may usher in a succession plan in what would be his final bow. It came in a typically MSD way, without any fuss, a day before the team is to begin its title defence in IPL 2024, with him handing over the captaincy to 27-year-old opener Ruturaj Gaikwad on Thursday.

"M.S. Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season,’’ CSK said in a statement.

A pragmatic decision, given the fact that at 42, the two-time World Cup-winning captain has already gambled with his fitness by registering as a player. Soon after leading his team to a record-equalling fifth title (with Mumbai Indians) after defeating Gujarat Titans in the final in Ahmedabad last year, Dhoni headed for a knee surgery but promised his legion of fans that he would try to be back this season.