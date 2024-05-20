IPL: Time for CSK camp to get over the obsession with MS Dhoni

Professional sport does not always make way for fairytale endings — as it was proved once more with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's failure to take Chennai Super Kings over the line on Saturday. It hence became an anti-climax of sorts even as Chennai is scheduled to host the final next Sunday along with the qualifier 2.

The question in its wake, however, is: can the IPL franchise and their legion of fans come to terms with it? More than a day after CSK were pipped at the post by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a spot in the last four of IPL 2024, speculation has already begun whether it was actually the last season for India’s most decorated skipper. A Times of India report says the 42-year-old veteran has sought a couple of months’ time before committing on his future with the yellow shirts.

‘’Dhoni has not told anybody in CSK that he is quitting. He has told the management that he will wait for a couple of months before taking a final call. He did not feel any discomfort in his running between the wickets and that is a plus,’’ a franchise official was quoted as saying.