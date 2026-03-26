IPL 2026: It’s getting bigger with 84 matches, but can it grip viewers?

The 19th edition of IPL, which gets underway on Saturday, 28 March with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at home, will be certainly bigger — with 84 matches on schedule instead of 74 until last year. The question is: will it necessarily be better, as the two-month mega event tends to meander a bit at the halfway stage?

The gap of less than three weeks between the T20 World Cup — which saw a fitting climax with the Men in Blue retaining it — and the IPL certainly makes for T20 overkill, but the number of matches had to be increased as part of a commitment to media partners during the renewal of media rights for the 2023-27 cycle.

There are, of course, some ‘firsts’, such as a set of new rules for practice matches and net sessions to nullify any unfair ‘home advantage', a second home for RCB in Raipur and most importantly, a number of uncapped Indian players waiting to seize their opportunities.

We check out five aspects that one can look for in IPL 2026:

84 games in the season: The 2026 season marks a major increase in the number of games with 84 in total, 10 more than the usual 74 matches. The first 80 games will take place in the league stage with the remaining four in the play-offs. The BCCI, which had initially released the IPL schedule just for the first 20 days owing to Assembly elections in four states, released the full fixtures of league games on Thursday, 26 March.

The second phase of the league, comprising 50 matches, will be played from 13 April to 24 May across 12 venues in India. Matches in the second phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Raipur and New Chandigarh.