IPL 2026: Lean, mean Virat Kohli back on radar as countdown begins
Chinnaswamy Stadium receives green signal to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru's home matches; a play-off and final also likely
The countdown to IPL 2026 has begun amid other pressing issues occupying the minds of Indians in the wake of the escalating stand-off in West Asia between Iran and the US-Israel axis. Virat Kohli, one of the biggest ambassadors of the world's biggest T20 franchise league, chose to unveil his latest avatar — looking every inch the mean machine — in an Instagram video last week to show he is ready for a gruelling two months.
The 36-year-old maestro, who was in unstoppable form in the ODIs, the only format he now plays — will look to re-establish his credentials in the coming months with an eye on the 2027 ICC World Cup. Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma seemed to have rediscovered their mojo in the limited game time they have had in the international arena, but it’s a no brainer that the heat will be on them when they next walk into the Indian dressing room.
Ever since Suryakumar Yadav & Co. won India its second straight T20 World Cup on 8 March in Ahmedabad, coach Gautam Gambhir’s refrain was Indian cricket needed to stop celebrating ‘personal milestones.’ The post-final press conference saw him lauding the legacy of Rahul Dravid and V.V.S. Laxman, but one couldn’t help but sense a lack of grace in Gambhir glossing over the names of 2024 captain Rohit or Virat, Player of the Final against South Africa.
The IPL hence is the first opportunity to drive it into public consciousness that there is still enough cricket left in the ‘Big Two’. Kohli, meanwhile, used the occasion to name his alltime best RCB XI on social media – which has some obvious choices alongwith a surprise candidate in the winning captain Rajat Patidar.
Come 28 March, Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru — which ended an 18-year drought for an IPL title last year — will be beginning its title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad. A heartening piece of news for RCB fans is that the uncertainty over IPL matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was lifted as the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has received formal approval from the state government following a review meeting on Monday,
‘’We are extremely happy to inform you that the government has permitted us to play the IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. All the five matches that RCB had proposed will be played here, and the play-offs and finals are also likely to be held at the stadium,’’ remarked Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the KSCA spokesperson.
The loss of 11 lives in a stampede, during a victory parade of the RCB team on 4 June last year, is still fresh in memory. It put a serious question mark on the fate of this iconic stadium as a venue for major international or IPL matches, but it seems the KSCA has got a lifeline now. Mruthyunjaya said that the government has issued a formal permission letter allowing the matches to be conducted.
‘’The government has also asked us to ensure that all safety guidelines and standard operating procedures are strictly followed,’’ he said. ‘’The approval came after the Expert Committee inspected the stadium and reviewed the works completed under Phase 1. The inspection was conducted on March 13, during which officials carried out a detailed assessment of infrastructure and safety arrangements,’’ he said.
‘’The full capacity of the stadium is about 33,000 spectators. The authorities have given us permission to host matches at full capacity since all the safety measures have been completed,’’ he said. KSCA said the stadium will soon be handed over to RCB as per the existing stadium agreement and the association will also assist the franchise in ensuring that all safety standards are followed.
KOHLI’S ALL-TIME BEST RCB XI
Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, K.L. Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Mitchell Starc, Dale Steyn, Anil Kumble, Yuzvendra Chahal.
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