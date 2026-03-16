IPL 2026: Lean, mean Virat Kohli back on radar as countdown begins

The countdown to IPL 2026 has begun amid other pressing issues occupying the minds of Indians in the wake of the escalating stand-off in West Asia between Iran and the US-Israel axis. Virat Kohli, one of the biggest ambassadors of the world's biggest T20 franchise league, chose to unveil his latest avatar — looking every inch the mean machine — in an Instagram video last week to show he is ready for a gruelling two months.

The 36-year-old maestro, who was in unstoppable form in the ODIs, the only format he now plays — will look to re-establish his credentials in the coming months with an eye on the 2027 ICC World Cup. Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma seemed to have rediscovered their mojo in the limited game time they have had in the international arena, but it’s a no brainer that the heat will be on them when they next walk into the Indian dressing room.

Ever since Suryakumar Yadav & Co. won India its second straight T20 World Cup on 8 March in Ahmedabad, coach Gautam Gambhir’s refrain was Indian cricket needed to stop celebrating ‘personal milestones.’ The post-final press conference saw him lauding the legacy of Rahul Dravid and V.V.S. Laxman, but one couldn’t help but sense a lack of grace in Gambhir glossing over the names of 2024 captain Rohit or Virat, Player of the Final against South Africa.